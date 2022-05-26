UrduPoint.com

Heaps Of Garbage Irk Residents Of Low Lying Areas

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2022 | 09:17 PM

Heaps of garbage irk residents of low lying areas

The residents of various localities have expressed concern over poor cleanliness as heaps of garbage scattered in the area are a constant threat to the health of the communities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :The residents of various localities have expressed concern over poor cleanliness as heaps of garbage scattered in the area are a constant threat to the health of the communities.

The residents of the area including Arya Mohallad, Dhoke Elahi Bukush, Javed Colony, Nadeem Colony, Chaman Zar and Waris Khan complained that poor cleanliness in the area was causing diseases including dengue among the area residents.

There was no proper arrangement of cleanliness in place to prevent diseases.

The residents demanded of Solid Waste Management Company to give due attention to the neglected areas.

.

The people of the areas demanded to take strict action against the violators which is health threat for the locality also.

The wastage of buffaloes are producing mosquitoes abundantly in these localities and the threat of dengue looming in the areas.

Muhammad Jhangir from Nadeem Colony lamented that buffaloes were a permanent threat and the health of the people was deteriorating day by day.

Related Topics

Dengue Poor Company Chaman From

Recent Stories

Real Madrid remain Europe's most valuable football ..

Real Madrid remain Europe's most valuable football club: studies

3 minutes ago
 Parliament's joint sitting unanimously condemns se ..

Parliament's joint sitting unanimously condemns sentencing of Yasin Malik by Ind ..

3 minutes ago
 Cavendish denied as De Bondt wins Giro 18th stage

Cavendish denied as De Bondt wins Giro 18th stage

3 minutes ago
 US Training 20 Ukrainians on Danish Harpoon Anti-S ..

US Training 20 Ukrainians on Danish Harpoon Anti-Ship Missiles - Senior Defense ..

6 minutes ago
 Commissioner underlines joint efforts for city dev ..

Commissioner underlines joint efforts for city development

6 minutes ago
 Putin, Draghi Discuss Situation in Ukraine, Food C ..

Putin, Draghi Discuss Situation in Ukraine, Food Crisis - Kremlin

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.