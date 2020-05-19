UrduPoint.com
Heaps Of Garbage May Cause Health Threat For Public

Tue 19th May 2020 | 06:14 PM

Heaps of garbage may cause health threat for public

The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board has been failed to keep Cantonment area neat and clean as heaps of garbage spreading everywhere giving stinking smell

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi Cantonment board has been failed to keep Cantonment area neat and clean as heaps of garbage spreading everywhere giving stinking smell.

Poor cleanliness could be witnessed at Dheri Hassanabad, Bakra Mandi, Tench Bhatta, Lal kurti, Chungi No.

22, Lala Zar, is creating problems for residents while they have demanded of the authorities concerned to take notice of the situation.

Talking to APP, Muhammad Atif, a shopkeeper, said the residents of the area have complained time and again about the heaps of garbage scattered everywhere spreading stinky smell but no action was taking this connection.

According to health experts, the rubbish dumps can serve as potential breeding sites for mosquitoes and flies that may cause spread of serious infectious diseases outbreak including dengue fever and malaria.

