Heaps of garbage scattered various localities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :The residents of various localities on Sunday have expressed concern over poor cleanliness as heaps of garbage scattered in the area are a constant threat to the health of the communities.

The residents of the area including Arya Mohallad, Dhoke Elahi Bukush, Javed Colony, Nadeem Colony, Chaman Zar and Waris Khan complained that poor cleanliness in the area was causing diseases including dengue among the area residents. There was no proper arrangement of cleanliness in place to prevent diseases, they said and demanded of Solid Waste Management Company to give due attention to the neglected areas.

The people of the areas demanded to take strict action against the violators which is health threat for the locality also.

The wastage of buffaloes are producing mosquitoes abundantly in these localities and the threat of dengue looming in the areas.

Muhammad Jhangir from Nadeem Colony lamented that buffaloes were a permanent threat and the health of the people was deteriorating day by day.