UrduPoint.com

Heaps Of Garbage Scattered Various Localities

Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Heaps of garbage scattered various localities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :The residents of various localities on Sunday have expressed concern over poor cleanliness as heaps of garbage scattered in the area are a constant threat to the health of the communities.

The residents of the area including Arya Mohallad, Dhoke Elahi Bukush, Javed Colony, Nadeem Colony, Chaman Zar and Waris Khan complained that poor cleanliness in the area was causing diseases including dengue among the area residents. There was no proper arrangement of cleanliness in place to prevent diseases, they said and demanded of Solid Waste Management Company to give due attention to the neglected areas.

The people of the areas demanded to take strict action against the violators which is health threat for the locality also.

The wastage of buffaloes are producing mosquitoes abundantly in these localities and the threat of dengue looming in the areas.

Muhammad Jhangir from Nadeem Colony lamented that buffaloes were a permanent threat and the health of the people was deteriorating day by day.

Related Topics

Dengue Poor Company Chaman Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th May 2022

9 hours ago
 President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad ..

President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad

18 hours ago
 Retiere's late try sees La Rochelle beat Leinster ..

Retiere's late try sees La Rochelle beat Leinster to win European Champions Cup

18 hours ago
 Nation marks Youm-e-Takbeer with pride, renewed ze ..

Nation marks Youm-e-Takbeer with pride, renewed zeal to confront challenges with ..

18 hours ago
 Swiatek racks up 31st straight win as French Open ..

Swiatek racks up 31st straight win as French Open seeds scattered

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.