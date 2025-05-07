Hearing adjourned in threat case against PTI founder over jail trial letter

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) A lower court of Islamabad on Wednesday adjourned the proceedings in a case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder due to the absence of a response from the High Court regarding a jail trial request.

Judicial Magistrate Mureed Abbas’s court was scheduled to hear the case concerning alleged threats made to a female judge by the PTI founder. However, the hearing could not proceed as the court has yet to receive a reply from the Islamabad High Court on whether the trial can be held in jail.

As a result, the judicial magistrate adjourned the hearing until May 21.

The case was registered at Margalla Police Station under charges of threatening a woman judge. The jail trial was requested due to security and other related concerns.