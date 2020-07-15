Hearing against Dar adjourned till Sep 9

(@FahadShabbir)

An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till September 9, on a reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar and others pertaining to assets beyond known sources of income

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till September 9, on a reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar and others pertaining to assets beyond known sources of income.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted hearing on a corruption reference against Ishaq Dar and other co-accused. The hearing of the case was adjourned without hearing as the case record was with the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The court observed that the proceeding on the case could be moved forward once the record was returned from the IHC. The hearing of the case then adjourned till next date.