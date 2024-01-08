Hearing against Fawad Chaudhry adjourned

A lower court on Monday adjourned the hearing against former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in the case registered at the Kohsar Police Station without proceedings as the accused was not presented before it

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) A lower court on Monday adjourned the hearing against former Federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in the case registered at the Kohsar Police Station without proceedings as the accused was not presented before it.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra heard the case, where defence counsel Qamar Inayat Raja appeared before he court.

The court adjourned the hearing till January 10.