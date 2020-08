Hearing against Pervaiz Ashraf adjourned till Sept 16

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday adjourned hearing on rental power cases against former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and illegal allotment of Railways' land case against former minister Javed Ashraf Qazi without any proceeding.

The hearing on corruption references adjourned without any further proceeding due to the leave of AC-III Judge Asghar Ali. The hearing on graft reference against Javed Ashraf Qazi was adjourned til September 25, while hearing against Pervaiz Ashraf had been fixed for September 16.

It may be mentioned here that an accountability court had already acquitted Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in two rental power cases.