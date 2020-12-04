Hearing against Pervaiz Ashraf adjourned till Jan 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday adjourned hearing till January 15, on rental power projects against former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

The hearing of the case was adjourned without further proceeding due to the leave of AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali.

Meanwhile, AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir adjourned hearing against former chairman Ogra Toqeer Sadiq till December 9, without any further proceeding due to the absence of prosecution witness.