ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday fixed a case for hearing on September 9, against the qualification of Punjab's Law Minister Raja Basharat after accepting the application for early hearing.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani would take up the case for hearing against Raja Basharat filed by Seemal Kamran.

The petition had alleged that the Basharat had hide some information in his nomination papers submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan. It claimed that the law minister did not meet the criteria under Article 62(1)(f).