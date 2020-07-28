UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hearing Against Punjab Law Minister's Qualification On Sep 9

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 04:40 PM

Hearing against Punjab law minister's qualification on Sep 9

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday fixed a case for hearing on September 9, against the qualification of Punjab's Law Minister Raja Basharat after accepting the application for early hearing.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani would take up the case for hearing against Raja Basharat filed by Seemal Kamran.

The petition had alleged that the Basharat had hide some information in his nomination papers submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan. It claimed that the law minister did not meet the criteria under Article 62(1)(f).

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Law Minister September Islamabad High Court Nomination Papers Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

Pakistan, China, Afghanistan and Nepal agree to jo ..

4 minutes ago

PTA Issues Detail Order on PUBG

21 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific celebrates Eid Al Adha with AED79 sea ..

46 minutes ago

Etihad Credit Insurance extends support to RAK Cer ..

50 minutes ago

Al Zeyoudi discusses diversification of trade, inv ..

56 minutes ago

Distillery raised, cache of liquor recovered

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.