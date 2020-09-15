UrduPoint.com
Hearing Against Shaukat Aziz In Illegal Appointments Case Adjourned Till Sept 29

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 07:17 PM

An Accountability Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a case against ex-premier Shaukat Aziz for illegal appointments till September 29

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a case against ex-premier Shaukat Aziz for illegal appointments till September 29.

AC-II adjourned the case hearing without any further proceeding due to leave of Judge Azam Khan.

The same court also adjourned hearing on the acquittal pleas, filed by Abdul Ghani Majeed and Aftab Memon, till September 18. The hearing of Grand Hyatt Hotel case was adjourned till September 30.

More Stories From Pakistan

