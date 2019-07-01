UrduPoint.com
Hearing-impaired Couple Ties The Knot In Lahore

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 2 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 04:47 PM

Hearing-impaired couple ties the knot in Lahore

Their wedding ceremony was held over special directions of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau chairperson Sara Ahmed in Lahore.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 1st July, 2019) A hearing-impaired girl under Child Protection Bureau tied the knot to a Pakistan-American boy.

Amna Malik married Samar Gul, who is also a hearing impaired person.

Speaking to urdu Point, the chairperson said this is the first time a marriage is being held in the bureau.

Expressing her pleasure, she said that all the girls living in the Child Protection Bureau are like her daughters.

She however said that this marriage is an emotional moment for her.

She said that one of the donators told about the groom.

After investigating the guy’s family for four months, they met him and agreed to the marriage proposal.

