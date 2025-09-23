Hearing In Gandapur’s Liquor, Arms Case Postponed, Arrest Warrants Remain
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2025 | 09:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The hearing of a case against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur regarding the recovery of liquor and weapons was adjourned until September 24 due to the absence of Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hassan Chishti.
The case, registered at Bara Kahu Police Station in Islamabad, could not proceed on the scheduled date.
The court, however, maintained the arrest warrants already issued for the Chief Minister.
This case involves allegations of liquor and arms recovery, for which proceedings were underway before the magistrate. The adjournment was made without any new developments in the trial.
With the next hearing now fixed for September 24, the court order keeping the arrest warrants intact remains the key development of the day.
