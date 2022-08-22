ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday adjourned the hearing of Toshakhana reference sent by National Assembly Speaker against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Cheif Prime Minister Imran Khan seeking his disqualification for not showing in tax returns and he money received after selling Toshakhana gifts, he received from foreign dignitaries.

A full bench of the ECP, headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja adjourned the hearing till August 29.

Imran Khan's counsel Gohar Khan, a subordinate to Barrister Ali Zafar, sought three week time for preparing the reply of the disqualification reference, but the bench gave only one week time and ordered resumption of the hearing of reference on August 29. Barrister Ali Gohar said the ECP was bound to decide the reference within 90 days and he needed time for getting necessary documents to be attached with the reply. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) asked the counsel to get the assets details submitted in the returns from his client Imran Khan.

Talking to media outside ECP, Pakistan Muslim League leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha said according to election laws Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should not be allotted election symbol.

The NAB should be taken to task for closing Malam Jabba, BRT, Helicopter Cases. He added that NAB chairman might have been coerced to close cases against PTI leadership. He vowed exposing the real face of Imran Khan before the public. Relying to a question, he said Imran Khan would be arrested anytime. Senator Kamran Murtaza said Imran Khan has concealed his asset details in tax returns. And his counsels were seeking frequent adjournments to escape punishment ( of their client) in the cases.

Senator Afnanullah Khan said it has been proved beyond iota of doubt that Imran Khan took money from the Jewish lobby for doing politics in country. Imran destroyed China Pakistan Economic Corridor Project (CPEC), country's economy and Gwadar port project. He sarcastically said Imran was so honest that he even took a mat worth Rs 500 with him. This was the war of survival of Pakistan and we will fight this war. Imran Khan was working on foreign agenda and his in laws have become richer during PTI rule.