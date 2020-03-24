Hearing in illegal plots allotments case adjourned till April 27

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing without any proceedings till April 27 in a reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) pertaining to illegal allotment of plots.

The hearing was resumed by the AC judge Muhammad Bashir whereas NAB prosecutor, Investigation Officer of the case and Defense counsel appeared before the court.

It was revealed before the court that accused in the reference could not be produced in the court as due to Corona virus outbreak all the prisoner were not allowed to come out of jail premises.

The prosecution requested for adjournment which the court accepted andadjourned the hearing without any further proceedings till April 27.