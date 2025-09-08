Open Menu

Hearing In Liquor, Weapons Case Against KP CM Rescheduled For Sept 10

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 08, 2025 | 11:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) A judicial magistrate has fixed September 10 as the next hearing date in the liquor and weapons recovery case against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

The case was earlier scheduled for hearing on September 6, but proceedings could not take place due to the public holiday on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

The court has now directed that Gandapur record his statement under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code at the upcoming hearing.

The case was registered at Bara Kahu Police Station, where Gandapur faces charges relating to the alleged recovery of liquor and arms.

With the new date set, the case will resume next week, when the court will hear Gandapur’s statement and continue proceedings.

