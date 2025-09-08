Hearing In Liquor, Weapons Case Against KP CM Rescheduled For Sept 10
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 08, 2025 | 11:50 PM
A judicial magistrate has fixed September 10 as the next hearing date in the liquor and weapons recovery case against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) A judicial magistrate has fixed September 10 as the next hearing date in the liquor and weapons recovery case against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.
The case was earlier scheduled for hearing on September 6, but proceedings could not take place due to the public holiday on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).
The court has now directed that Gandapur record his statement under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code at the upcoming hearing.
The case was registered at Bara Kahu Police Station, where Gandapur faces charges relating to the alleged recovery of liquor and arms.
With the new date set, the case will resume next week, when the court will hear Gandapur’s statement and continue proceedings.
Recent Stories
PM, US delegation discuss mining opportunities ,
PAKISTAN AIR FORCE OBSERVES 7th SEPTEMBER AS MARTYRS’ DAY
Muslim Institute hosts 1500th Seerat-un-Nabi (SAWW) Conference
Tributes paid to 1965 war hero Naik Chaudhry Muhammad Aksar
Flood claims three lives in Jalalpur Pirwala
Hearing in liquor, weapons case against KP CM rescheduled for Sept 10
Strategic water diversions reduced impact of flood: Musadik Malik
Over 494,822 evacuated as Punjab Police lead flood relief operations
CM Bugti vows to tackle healthcare challenges in Balochistan through partnership ..
Audio leak case: indictment of KP CM delayed again, next hearing on Sept 29
AJK LA delegation calls on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gand ..
Jamshoro district admin reviews flood preparedness
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PAKISTAN AIR FORCE OBSERVES 7th SEPTEMBER AS MARTYRS’ DAY11 minutes ago
-
Muslim Institute hosts 1500th Seerat-un-Nabi (SAWW) Conference56 seconds ago
-
Tributes paid to 1965 war hero Naik Chaudhry Muhammad Aksar57 seconds ago
-
Flood claims three lives in Jalalpur Pirwala58 seconds ago
-
Hearing in liquor, weapons case against KP CM rescheduled for Sept 101 minute ago
-
Strategic water diversions reduced impact of flood: Musadik Malik1 minute ago
-
Over 494,822 evacuated as Punjab Police lead flood relief operations8 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti vows to tackle healthcare challenges in Balochistan through partnerships8 minutes ago
-
Audio leak case: indictment of KP CM delayed again, next hearing on Sept 298 minutes ago
-
AJK LA delegation calls on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur,8 minutes ago
-
Jamshoro district admin reviews flood preparedness8 minutes ago
-
Minor girl, woman die in separate incidents in Hazro55 minutes ago