Hearing In Protest, Vandalism Cases Against PTI Founder Adjouned Till June 16

Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2025 | 10:58 PM

Hearing in protest, vandalism cases against PTI founder adjouned till June 16

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad on Monday adjourned the hearing of protest and vandalism cases involving the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder and party workers till June 16

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad on Monday adjourned the hearing of protest and vandalism cases involving the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder and party workers till June 16.

Islamabad’s Anti-Terrorism Court has pushed the hearing of protest and vandalism cases against the PTI founder and several party members to June 16.

Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra presided over the hearing but could not proceed as the PTI founder was not present. The judge noted that the PTI founder’s legal position in this case is the same as in his other ongoing cases.

The cases were registered at the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Police Station and Golra Police Station, where the PTI founder and other individuals are accused of involvement in protest-related incidents and acts of vandalism.

