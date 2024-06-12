Hearing Of 3 More Children Of Police Employees Restored After Surgeries
Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2024 | 09:17 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Under the ongoing health welfare initiatives by Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, the hearing of three more children of police employees has been restored following cochlear implant surgeries.
The IG Punjab met with the recovering children and their parents at the Central Police Office here on Wednesday and inquired about their ongoing post-surgery treatment. On this occasion, IG Punjab discussed the treatment measures for the employees' children with DIG Welfare Punjab, Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin.
The IG Punjab said that over 2,000 children of police employees suffering from various ailments are being provided with comprehensive treatment support. He expressed immense happiness upon seeing the children, who were born with hearing and speech impairments, recovering after the surgeries. He mentioned that cochlear implant surgeries have been performed on 18 children with hearing impairments, while 176 children have been provided with hearing aids.
Punjab Police has spent Rs. 32.6 million on cochlear implant surgeries for these children.
The IG Punjab spoke with the recovering children Fiza, Nimra, Hadi, and their parents. The parents expressed their gratitude, mentioning that speech therapy for restoring normal speaking is ongoing, and the children are improving with each passing day.
Dr. Usman Anwar mentioned that ongoing health welfare initiatives for the children of police employees include support for over 550 children suffering from cerebral palsy and more than 150 children affected by thalassemia, along with providing monthly stipends to ensure they face no difficulties in receiving treatment.
DIG Welfare Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin briefed that heart surgeries, treatments for backbone problems, disabilities, and other serious illnesses of police employees' children have been conducted, and all these health welfare measures are funded through welfare funds deducted from police employees' salaries.
