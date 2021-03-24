Hearing of appeals in BB murder case adjourns due to absence of PPP lawyers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :The appeals filed by the former President Asif Ali Zardari,police officials and Federation of Pakistan in the Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench could not be taken up on Wednesday due to the absence of Pakistan People Party(PPP)advocates in Benazir Bhutto murder case.

According to details, the police presented the convicted Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan members before the LHC Rawalpindi bench comprising Justice Sadaqt Ali Khan and Justice Sheram Sarwar Chaudary while former CPO Saud Aziz and SP Khurram Shazad were also present.

The Court ordered the registrar LHC to fix the new date of the case accordingly.

Earlier the police officers former CPO Saud Aziz and Khurram Shazad had filed appeals against 17-year imprisonment and fine awarded on them by ATC in the BB murder case while Federation through petitions had challenged the acquittal of five TTP accused Rafaqat Hussain,Hussnain Gul,Aitzaz shah,Sher zaman and Abdul Rasheed in BB case.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari had also filed appeals against the acquittal of five accused in this case and for awarding maximum punishment of death sentences to the police officers Saud Aziz and Khurram Shehzad.

Zardari also challenged ATC decision to separate the trial of General (R) Pervez Musharraf on the basis mentioned by the court that he is an absconder.

The two time former prime minister and PPP leader Mohtramma Benazir Bhutto was assassinated in a suicide attack on December 27,2007 after addressing a public meeting at Liaqat Bagh.