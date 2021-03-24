UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hearing Of Appeals In BB Murder Case Adjourns Due To Absence Of PPP Lawyers

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 06:21 PM

Hearing of appeals in BB murder case adjourns due to absence of PPP lawyers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :The appeals filed by the former President Asif Ali Zardari,police officials and Federation of Pakistan in the Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench could not be taken up on Wednesday due to the absence of Pakistan People Party(PPP)advocates in Benazir Bhutto murder case.

According to details, the police presented the convicted Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan members before the LHC Rawalpindi bench comprising Justice Sadaqt Ali Khan and Justice Sheram Sarwar Chaudary while former CPO Saud Aziz and SP Khurram Shazad were also present.

The Court ordered the registrar LHC to fix the new date of the case accordingly.

Earlier the police officers former CPO Saud Aziz and Khurram Shazad had filed appeals against 17-year imprisonment and fine awarded on them by ATC in the BB murder case while Federation through petitions had challenged the acquittal of five TTP accused Rafaqat Hussain,Hussnain Gul,Aitzaz shah,Sher zaman and Abdul Rasheed in BB case.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari had also filed appeals against the acquittal of five accused in this case and for awarding maximum punishment of death sentences to the police officers Saud Aziz and Khurram Shehzad.

Zardari also challenged ATC decision to separate the trial of General (R) Pervez Musharraf on the basis mentioned by the court that he is an absconder.

The two time former prime minister and PPP leader Mohtramma Benazir Bhutto was assassinated in a suicide attack on December 27,2007 after addressing a public meeting at Liaqat Bagh.

Related Topics

Pakistan Murder Asif Ali Zardari Suicide Attack Prime Minister Lahore High Court Pervez Musharraf Police Benazir Bhutto Pakistan People Party Fine Rawalpindi Bagh Saud December Anti Terrorism Court Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court

Recent Stories

UAE mourns death of Hamdan bin Rashid

11 minutes ago

IHC rejects Yousaf Raza Gillani’s petition chall ..

18 minutes ago

Nigerian smugglers who swallowed 161capsules of co ..

33 minutes ago

ADCB recommends AED1.878 billion in cash dividends ..

41 minutes ago

NATO's Stoltenberg 'Encouraged' By UK's New Defens ..

54 minutes ago

Blinken in Talks with Turkish Counterpart Urges Tu ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.