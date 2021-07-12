UrduPoint.com
Hearing Of Assets Beyond Means Case Against Fawad Hassan Fawad Adjourned

Mon 12th July 2021 | 06:40 PM

Hearing of assets beyond means case against Fawad Hassan Fawad adjourned

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :-:An accountability court on Monday adjourned the hearing of assets beyond means case against Fawad Hassan Fawad, former principal Secretary to prime minister, till August 10.

Duty Judge Sheikh Sajjad Ahmad conducted the brief proceedings of the case due to transfer of the judge concerned. Fawad Hassan Fawad also appeared during the proceedings and got his attendance marked.

The court directed the prosecution witnesses to ensure their appearance on the next date of hearing.

The bureau had alleged that the former principal secretary accumulated assets beyond his sources of income. It was alleged that he owned assets worth Rs 5 billion besides multiple benami accounts.

It is pertinent to mention here that a Lahore High Court division bench had granted post-arrestbail to Fawad Hassan Fawad in the case.

More Stories From Pakistan

