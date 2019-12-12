Hearing of Banigala case adjourned for one month

Supreme Court (SC) has adjourned the hearing of Bani Gala case for one month

Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked " regularize all the buildings of Banigala lest the Banigala should meet Chakshahzad like situation.Bani Gala case came up for hearing in SC bench led by Justice Umar Ata Bandial Thursday.Member planning CDA said work has been started on 3 sewerage treatment plants.

Plants will be completed at the cost of Rs 4 billion. We are laying internal sewerage network in Bani Gala.Member planning CDA said we are hiring international consultant to review master plan.

We have to solicit opinion from ministry of planning.

All the orders of the court are being kept in view.Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked " we gave opinion and not the order. Use your own mind.Justice Umar Ata Bandial inquired does Banigala fall in zone-3.Member planning said Banigala falls in zone-4.

The review process of master plan can take 6 to 8 months. International consultant is being hired to review master plan.Justice Umar Ata Bandial inquired how much water is going to Rawal dam. It will take how much time to complete internal sewerage time.Member planning said opinion has to be solicited from ministry of planning.

All the orders of court are being kept in view.The hearing of the case was adjourned for one month.