Hearing of case against Asif Hashmi adjourned

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :An accountability court Monday adjourned the hearing of illegal recruitment case against Asif Hashmi, former chairman Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB), and other accused till January 28.

The court summoned further prosecution's witnesses for recording their statements on the next date of hearing.

Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan conducted the case proceedings, wherein all accused including Asif Hashmi appeared. The court recorded statements of the witnesses during the proceedings.

The NAB had filed reference against Asif Hashmi and others for illegally recruiting employees in ETPB in violation of rules and regulations.

Hashmi served as the ETPB chairperson between 2008 and 2013.