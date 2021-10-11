Hearing of co-accused' bail plea in Mahira murder case adjourned

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :A local court on Monday adjourned till October 13 the bail plea of co-accused of a murder case of Pakistani origin British women Mahira Zulfiqar.

Additional district and sessions Judge Naeem Saleem heard the bail petition of Wasim, the co-accused of murder case.

During the hearing, the petitioner said that police had collected all evidences and did not find any proof of the involvement of co-accused in the murder case, adding that police had already submitted the challan of Mahira murder case to the court.

Wasim's lawyer argued that the co-accused could not be detained in jail for a long time before the verdict.

He pleaded with the court to order the police for the release his client on bail as he had no link with Mahira's murder case.

On the application of bail plea by Wasim, the court issued notice to the parties and summoned them for arguments in the next hearing.

It was pertinent to mention here that Maira Zulfiqar was killed at her residence DHAon May 3, and Defence-B Police Station registered a case against main accusedZahir Jadoon, his brother Zeeshan Jadoon and co-accused Wasim.