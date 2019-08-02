Hearing of defamation suit against Farooq Sattar adjourned till August 24

Hearing of defamation suit worth Rs 500 million against Farooq Sattar has been adjourned till August 24

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd August, 2019) Hearing of defamation suit worth Rs 500 million against Farooq Sattar has been adjourned till August 24.The defamation suit was filed by MQM-Pakistan deputy convener Kanwar Naveed against Farooq Sattar.

Additional District and Session judge took up the case for hearing on Friday.During the course of hearing Farooq Sattar submitted his reply in the court.Farooq Sattar in his reply said that allegations leveled against him are wrong and baseless as legal formalities have not been met in defamation suit.Court has adjourned the hearing till August 24.