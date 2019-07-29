Hearing of drugs case against Rana Sana Ullah adjourned till August 09

Judicial remand of PML-N leader Rana Sana Ullah has been extended for 11 days in drugs case.Judge Khalid Bashir of Special Central Court (SCC) took up the case for hearing Monday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th July, 2019) Judicial remand of PML-N leader Rana Sana Ullah has been extended for 11 days in drugs case.Judge Khalid Bashir of Special Central Court (SCC) took up the case for hearing Monday.The court has sought detailed copies of challan from ANF authorities on next hearing.

The case will now be heard on August 9.During the course of hearing the case the learned judge remarked " Is Rana Sana Ullah present in the court room. If he is present he should be called on rostrum.Counsel for Rana Sana Ullah said his client had been involved in the case on political considerations.

Arrests are being made on political basis.The learned judge remarked " we will decide the case as per law.The counsel for Rana Sana Ullah said " Rana Sana Ullah is heart patient. He has undergone open heart surgery.

He should be allowed to make arrangements for bringing medicines from his home. Home made meal is not being provided to his client. The court is requested to issue orders for allowing the provision of home made meal to his client.The court remarked " you should file written application in this regard.

The reply of ANF and Jail authorities will be received on it.The court inquired from the accused was his medical examination conducted in jail.Rana Sana Ullah said his routine medical check up was carried out but his medical reports and medicines are not being provided to him.

The ANF shifted him to police station after arresting him and he was not questioned therein. On the next day of his arrest he was presented before district court and it was said their investigation is complete.

Police security was withdrawn from him a week before his arrest.Rana Sana Ullah requested that his medical check up be got conducted.The court summoned reply from jail authorities on the request of Rana Sana Ullah in connection with his medical examination.The court directed jail authorities to file report till August 31.The court sought detailed copies of challan from ANF on next hearing besides adjourning the hearing of the case till August 10.The counsel for Rana Sana Ullah said he was busy on August 10, therefore, he requests that hearing be conducted on August 9.The court adjourned the hearing of the case till August 9.Before hearing Mian Shahbaz Sharif and former MNA Talal Chaudhry met Rana Sana Ullah.

During the meeting Shahbaz Sharif said truth will emerge victorious.Rana Sana Ullah said the false cases can not demoralize him.Shahbaz Sharif said he made repeated requests seeking permission to meet Rana Sana Ullah but he was not allowed despite his repeated requests.