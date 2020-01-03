UrduPoint.com
Hearing Of Ephedrine Quota Case Case Ali Musa Gilani Others Adjourned Till January 17

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 05:15 PM

A special Anti Narcotics court while accepting the pleas of the accused persons seeking exemption from attendance in Ephedrine quota case has adjourned the hearing till January 17

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd January, 2020) A special Anti Narcotics court while accepting the pleas of the accused persons seeking exemption from attendance in Ephedrine quota case has adjourned the hearing till January 17.

Duty Judge Wajid Ali of anti narcotics court took up for hearing Friday ephedrine quota case against Ali Musa Gillani son of former Prime Minister (PM) Yousuf Raza Gillani and other accused.During the hearing of the case the accused Ali Musa Gillani, Iftikhar Babar, Malik Zunair and Abdul Khaliq could not appear.The lawyers of the accused persons filed petition seeking exemption of their clients from attending the court for Friday.The court while accepting these pleas adjourned the hearing of the case till January 17.

