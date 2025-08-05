Hearing of harassment appeal of K E CEO held at Governor House

A hearing was conducted at Governor House Karachi concerning a harassment case between K-Electric CEO Moonis Alvi and former employee Mehreen Aziz Khan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) A hearing was conducted at Governor House Karachi concerning a harassment case between K-Electric CEO Moonis Alvi and former employee Mehreen Aziz Khan.

During the proceedings, Moonis Alvi appeared in person accompanied by his legal counsel.

Meanwhile, the legal representative of Mehreen Aziz Khan submitted a request for exemption from appearance on medical grounds.

Acting on the request, the hearing authorities directed that a copy of the appeal submitted by CEO Moonis Alvi be provided to the opposing party.

The next hearing of the case has been scheduled for August 11, 2025.