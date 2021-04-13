(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Accountability Court Sukkur on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of Rs1.23 billion corruption reference against MNA Syed Khursheed Shah and 18 others till April 20

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :The Accountability Court Sukkur on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of Rs1.23 billion corruption reference against MNA Syed Khursheed Shah and 18 others till April 20.

Talking to out side the court, he said Sindh chief minister's reservations over the census in CCI meeting were justified and his stance not to accept the census results should be appreciated.