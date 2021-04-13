UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hearing Of Khursheed Shah's Adjourns Till April 20

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 02:59 PM

Hearing of Khursheed Shah's adjourns till April 20

The Accountability Court Sukkur on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of Rs1.23 billion corruption reference against MNA Syed Khursheed Shah and 18 others till April 20

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :The Accountability Court Sukkur on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of Rs1.23 billion corruption reference against MNA Syed Khursheed Shah and 18 others till April 20.

Talking to out side the court, he said Sindh chief minister's reservations over the census in CCI meeting were justified and his stance not to accept the census results should be appreciated.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Corruption Chief Minister Syed Khursheed Shah Sukkur April Billion Court

Recent Stories

LUMS hosts first-ever virtual homecoming event for ..

5 minutes ago

Russia accuses US, NATO of turning Ukraine into 'p ..

1 minute ago

Russian Diplomat Says G7 Statements Do Not Contrib ..

1 minute ago

NATO Stands With Ukraine, Allies Provide Support t ..

1 minute ago

Merkel's govt agrees law on curfews, tougher virus ..

1 minute ago

CTD arrests two militants of banned SRA

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.