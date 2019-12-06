Hearing of NAB application for freezing properties of Shehbaz, family members adjourned till Dec 7

An accountability court on Friday adjourned hearing of an application, filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for freezing properties of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, his sons and other family members in connection with an investigation against them in the income beyond means and money laundering, till December 7

Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan conducted the brief proceedings wherein the NAB prosecutor apprised the court about details of the properties.

The bureau had approached the court for confirmation of its orders issued for freezing of 23 properties owned by Shehbaz Sharif family in various cities.

The bureau had on December 3, issued six orders, each listing separate properties acquired by Shehbaz, Hamza and Salman, all three of whom were nominated in corruption cases being probed by NAB.