Hearing of one constitution avenue/grand Hayat Hotel review petition adjourned for two months

Supreme Court (SC) has adjourned for two months CDA review petition hearing in One Constitution Avenue/ Grand Hayat Hotel case

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th November, 2019) Supreme Court (SC) has adjourned for two months CDA review petition hearing in One Constitution Avenue/ Grand Hayat Hotel case.Justice Omar Ata Bandia has remarked before its review petition, CDA should satisfy court they have a transparent solution to this issue.

CDA has completely failed in this matter. Some times they talk of State Bank guarantee and some time federal government guarantee ..A 3-member bench of SC presided over Justice Omar Ata Bandial took up the case for hearing Wednesday.

The counsel for one constitution avenue argued SC had enhanced fine from Rs 3 billion to Rs 17 billion.

The entire decision came in favor of CDA but now they themselves are seeking review on the decision. It has become incomprehensible CDA wants what.Counsel for CDA told the court that he would soon file a best plan of action in the court.The court maintained that in the proposed solution CDA should ensure availability of funds and right of third party.

If court felt the solution correct and it became satisfied then it would hear the review petition.