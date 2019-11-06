UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hearing Of One Constitution Avenue/grand Hayat Hotel Review Petition Adjourned For Two Months

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 04:02 PM

Hearing of one constitution avenue/grand Hayat Hotel review petition adjourned for two months

Supreme Court (SC) has adjourned for two months CDA review petition hearing in One Constitution Avenue/ Grand Hayat Hotel case

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th November, 2019) Supreme Court (SC) has adjourned for two months CDA review petition hearing in One Constitution Avenue/ Grand Hayat Hotel case.Justice Omar Ata Bandia has remarked before its review petition, CDA should satisfy court they have a transparent solution to this issue.

CDA has completely failed in this matter. Some times they talk of State Bank guarantee and some time federal government guarantee ..A 3-member bench of SC presided over Justice Omar Ata Bandial took up the case for hearing Wednesday.

The counsel for one constitution avenue argued SC had enhanced fine from Rs 3 billion to Rs 17 billion.

The entire decision came in favor of CDA but now they themselves are seeking review on the decision. It has become incomprehensible CDA wants what.Counsel for CDA told the court that he would soon file a best plan of action in the court.The court maintained that in the proposed solution CDA should ensure availability of funds and right of third party.

If court felt the solution correct and it became satisfied then it would hear the review petition.

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court Hotel Fine Bank Capital Development Authority From Government Best Billion Court

Recent Stories

2019 Islamic Banking Index reports highest penetra ..

21 minutes ago

Quick Urdu News Rebranding as UrduPoint Videos

1 hour ago

Protestors'will goes high despite harsh weather in ..

1 hour ago

Mubadala, Khalifa University collaborate on projec ..

1 hour ago

Matric supplementary result on Nov 9

4 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz arrive Jat ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.