Hearing Of Petition Filed Against Non Implementation Of SC Decision On Regularization Of Daily Wages Employees Adjourned Till October 10

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 04:25 PM

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has taken up for hearing a contempt of court plea filed against non implementation of Supreme Court (SC) order for regularization of daily wages employees.Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiani and justice Amir Farooaq took up the case for hearing Monday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th September, 2019) Islamabad High Court (IHC) has taken up for hearing a contempt of court plea filed against non implementation of Supreme Court (SC) order for regularization of daily wages employees.Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiani and justice Amir Farooaq took up the case for hearing Monday.

The court remarked " tell us from record if the case of employees has been sent or otherwise.Representative of Federal education appeared in the court with record.The court summoned secretary education on next hearing.The court expressed annoyance over absence of secretary education.The court remarked if secretary education does not come in the court on next hearing then you all will be in Adiala jail.The court adjourned the hearing of the case till October 10.

More Stories From Pakistan

