UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hearing Of Petition Seeking Removal Of Maryam Nawaz From Party Slot Adjourned Till August 01

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 04:31 PM

Hearing of petition seeking removal of Maryam Nawaz from party slot adjourned till August 01

Hearing of the petition seeking removal of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz from party slot has been adjourned till August 01 by Election Commission (EC)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th July, 2019) Hearing of the petition seeking removal of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz from party slot has been adjourned till August 01 by Election Commission (EC).PTI petition seeking removal of Maryam Nawaz from party post came up for hearing before EC Thursday.

A 3-member bench under Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) took up the case for hearing.Jahangir Jadoon advocate and barrister Zafar Ullah appeared on behalf of Maryam Nawaz before EC. Counsel for PTI could not appear due to his pre-occupations.Barrister Zafar Ullah counsel for Maryam Nawaz argued " it has never been said Maryam Nawaz is vice president of PML-N.

There is no such clause in the constitution under which Maryam Nawaz cannot become vice president of party.

A clause regarding president of party was laid down in election act.He said this is a political case which has no merit.

The decision regarding disqualification of Nawaz Sharif from party leadership runs contrary to constitution. "We will come on August 01 and if they donot flee then we will say the case should be dismissed.

We will too say fine also be imposed on the petitioner.CEC remarked reply has been received from PML-N.Counsel for PTI said we have not received copy of reply from PML-N.CEC remarked copy be provided to counsel for Malaika Bukhari.Junior counsel for PTI said " our lawyer is pre-occupied.

The hearing be fixed by the end of July or August.The EC adjourned the hearing of the case till August 01.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Nawaz Sharif Chief Election Commissioner Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Fine July August Post From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Salute to heroes! Rescue official dies on line of ..

16 minutes ago

Here’s What Pakistan Need to do Against Banglade ..

24 minutes ago

Czech energy group EPH buys Uniper's assets in Fra ..

3 minutes ago

New EU chief makes first trip to Brussels

3 minutes ago

NUST Centre for International Peace & Stability to ..

26 minutes ago

Hollywood producer arrested in Malaysia over 1MDB ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.