Hearing of petition seeking removal of Maryam Nawaz from party slot adjourned till August 01

Hearing of the petition seeking removal of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz from party slot has been adjourned till August 01 by Election Commission (EC)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th July, 2019) Hearing of the petition seeking removal of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz from party slot has been adjourned till August 01 by Election Commission (EC).PTI petition seeking removal of Maryam Nawaz from party post came up for hearing before EC Thursday.

A 3-member bench under Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) took up the case for hearing.Jahangir Jadoon advocate and barrister Zafar Ullah appeared on behalf of Maryam Nawaz before EC. Counsel for PTI could not appear due to his pre-occupations.Barrister Zafar Ullah counsel for Maryam Nawaz argued " it has never been said Maryam Nawaz is vice president of PML-N.

There is no such clause in the constitution under which Maryam Nawaz cannot become vice president of party.

A clause regarding president of party was laid down in election act.He said this is a political case which has no merit.

The decision regarding disqualification of Nawaz Sharif from party leadership runs contrary to constitution. "We will come on August 01 and if they donot flee then we will say the case should be dismissed.

We will too say fine also be imposed on the petitioner.CEC remarked reply has been received from PML-N.Counsel for PTI said we have not received copy of reply from PML-N.CEC remarked copy be provided to counsel for Malaika Bukhari.Junior counsel for PTI said " our lawyer is pre-occupied.

The hearing be fixed by the end of July or August.The EC adjourned the hearing of the case till August 01.