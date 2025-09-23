Open Menu

Hearing Of Petitions Challenging Super Tax Adjourned For Wednesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2025 | 08:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The Supreme Court adjourned the hearing of petitions challenging the super tax till Wednesday, as arguments by the petitioners’ counsel, Ahmad Jamal Sukhera, could not be completed.

A five-member constitutional bench headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan heard the case. During the proceedings, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi asked whether expert opinion had been sought while legislating the super tax, observing that not all parliamentarians would have knowledge of the field.

Citing examples, Justice Rizvi said gold shop owners consumed abundant electricity but paid only Rs 5,000 in taxes.

Sukhera argued that while taxation was necessary, the burden should not be excessive. Referring to even matchsticks being taxed, he stressed that instead of burdening compliant taxpayers, efforts should focus on curbing tax evasion.

Justice Rizvi observed that objections should have been raised when the legislation was passed in 2022, but at that time, the opposition was friendly. Sukhera maintained that his clients were not against taxation but wanted it to be reasonable.

He argued that the super tax should apply only to income above Rs 150 million and not below that threshold.

During the hearing, senior lawyer Makhdoom Ali Khan appeared via video link and asked Sukhera how long he would take to conclude his arguments, to which Sukhera responded that he needed at least two more days. Justices observed that arguments from Makhdoom Ali Khan, Salman Akram Raja, and Dr Farooq H. Naek would likely begin the following week.

The bench then adjourned further proceedings in the super tax case till Wednesday.

