Hearing of Pink Residency reference adjourned till August 19

Accountability Court (AC) has adjourned hearing of Pink Residency reference pertaining to fake bank accounts till August 19 without further proceedings.Judge Muhammad Bashir of AC Islamabad took up for hearing Pink Residency case Friday.13 accused appeared in the court during the hearing of the case

13 accused appeared in the court during the hearing of the case.

However Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majid of Omni group who is in jail could not be presented in the court.The court directed the jail authorities to present the accused on next hearing at every cost besides adjourning the hearing of the case till August 19.