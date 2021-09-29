UrduPoint.com

Hearing Of Rs 1 Bln Compensation Case Against Meesha Shafi Adjourned

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 05:22 PM

Hearing of Rs 1 bln compensation case against Meesha Shafi adjourned

Additional district and sessions judge Azhar Iqbal Ranjha on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Rs 1 billion compensation case against model and actor Meesha Shafi till October 19

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Additional district and sessions judge Azhar Iqbal Ranjha on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Rs 1 billion compensation case against model and actor Meesha Shafi till October 19.

The court summoned Meesha Shafi, Saba Hameed and others on the next hearing.

Actor and Singal Ali Zafar appeared before the court and took a stance in his application that Meesha Shafi had levelled baseless allegations of harassment for her cheap fame.

He said the false allegations of Meesha Shafi had affected his reputation worldwide.

He pleaded with the court to issue order to Meesha Shafi to pay Rs 1 billion fordamaging his reputation.

Related Topics

Hearing Saba Hameed Ali Zafar Meesha Shafi October Billion Court

Recent Stories

54,675 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

54,675 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

12 minutes ago
 UAE President receives cable of thanks from Greek ..

UAE President receives cable of thanks from Greek counterpart for help in exting ..

12 minutes ago
 European equities rebound from recent losses

European equities rebound from recent losses

38 seconds ago
 Coronavirus claims 20 more lives, 698 new cases re ..

Coronavirus claims 20 more lives, 698 new cases reported in Punjab

3 minutes ago
 MC demolishes encroachments, fines trespassers

MC demolishes encroachments, fines trespassers

3 minutes ago
 KPT shipping movements report

KPT shipping movements report

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.