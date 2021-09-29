Hearing of Rs 1 bln compensation case against Meesha Shafi adjourned

Additional district and sessions judge Azhar Iqbal Ranjha on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Rs 1 billion compensation case against model and actor Meesha Shafi till October 19

The court summoned Meesha Shafi, Saba Hameed and others on the next hearing.

Actor and Singal Ali Zafar appeared before the court and took a stance in his application that Meesha Shafi had levelled baseless allegations of harassment for her cheap fame.

He said the false allegations of Meesha Shafi had affected his reputation worldwide.

He pleaded with the court to issue order to Meesha Shafi to pay Rs 1 billion fordamaging his reputation.