Hearing Of Rs5 Billion Land Scam Adjourned To June 15
Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2024 | 10:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) The Accountability Court number III in Hyderabad on Saturday adjourned hearing of Rs 5 billion land scam reference nominating provincial minister Jam Khan Shoro, his brother Mayor Kashif Ali Shoro and other accused persons.
According to details, the court informed that the court had been turned into Banking Court, Mirpurkhas district, as per the notification dated May 2.
The court directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the accused persons to appear before the administrative judge of the Accountability Court on June 15 for evidence and hearing of applications under section 498 Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).
The minister, his brother, Karan Khan Shoro, Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider, Ali Zulfiqar, Imtiaz Ali, Muhammad Bachal Mirbahar, Pir Bux, Muhammad Anwar Baati, Khuda Dad, Tahir Ali and other accused persons were present during the hearing along with their counsels.
All of them are on interim bail.
