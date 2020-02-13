UrduPoint.com
Hearing Of Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui Appeal Plea Adjourned Till 3rd Week Of March

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 05:33 PM

Hearing of Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui appeal plea adjourned till 3rd week of March

Supreme Court (SC) has adjourned the hearing till 3rd week of March on former judge Shaukat Aziz Siddique petition against supreme judicial verdict of removing him from his post

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th February, 2020) Supreme Court (SC) has adjourned the hearing till 3rd week of March on former judge Shaukat Aziz Siddique petition against supreme judicial verdict of removing him from his post.

The case was heard by five member larger bench presided over by Justice Umar Ata Bandial.Court has declared that Justice Qazi Faez Isa case and this petition are very similar and it will be appropriate this case should be heard after decision of Qazi Faez Isa case.Counsel of Shaukat Aziz Siddique agreed with court.Court adjourned the case till 3rd week of March.

