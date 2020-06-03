UrduPoint.com
Hearing Of Shehbaz Sharif's Bail Matter In Assets Beyond Means Case Is Under Progress At LHC

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 12:23 PM

Hearing of Shehbaz Sharif's bail matter in assets beyond means case is under progress at LHC

PML-N leaders and workers have arrived in Lahore High Court for hearing of the bail petition of Shehbaz Sharif in assets beyond means case.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 3rd, 2020) The case of PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif for his bail in assets beyond case is under progress.

Strict security arrangments have been made on the occassion of hearing. PML-N leaders including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Rana Sana Ullah, Marriyum Aurangzeb are others have also arrived there in the courtroom for hearing of the case.

(More Info to come)

