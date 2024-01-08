Open Menu

Hearing On 29 Appeals Conducted By ETM

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Hearing on 29 appeals conducted by ETM

Lahore High Court Multan bench on Monday conducted a hearing on 29 appeals filed by the candidates whose nomination papers were rejected by ROs

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Lahore High Court Multan bench on Monday conducted a hearing on 29 appeals filed by the candidates whose nomination papers were rejected by ROs.

The judges of the Election Tribunal namely Mr Justice Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar and Mr Justice Ali Zia Bajwa conducted the hearings.

An objection appeal being filed against Chaudhary Muhammad Ashraf from NA-142 Sahiwal was dismissed and he was allowed to contest the election.

Another appeal being filed from a candidate, Ambar Niazi to contest the election from NA-181 Layyah, was postponed until tomorrow, the last date fixed to hear the appeals.

An appeal of former PTI's MPA, Rana Aftab was also postponed to fight from NA- 141 until tomorrow.The decision on the appeals of Khalid Zubair Nisar was reserved in two Constituencies including NA-156, and PP-231- 231 of Vehari. Javed Iqbal Laghari was declared ineligible to contest the election from NA- 148 Multan as his appeal was dismissed by the tribunal judge.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Multan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lahore High Court Sahiwal Vehari From Nomination Papers NA-142 NA-156 NA-181

Recent Stories

Spain recognises Kosovo passports, but not indepen ..

Spain recognises Kosovo passports, but not independence

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army Chief calls on Bahrain’s King, top ..

Pakistan Army Chief calls on Bahrain’s King, top military officials to boost d ..

49 minutes ago
 First national polio campaign of year 2024 begins

First national polio campaign of year 2024 begins

39 minutes ago
 Consultative session on agriculture sector for ADP ..

Consultative session on agriculture sector for ADP 2024-25 held

30 minutes ago
 Medical colleges’ seat enhancement only possible ..

Medical colleges’ seat enhancement only possible with PMDC's approval

31 minutes ago
 Lahore Chamber inks MoU with Ghurki Hospital

Lahore Chamber inks MoU with Ghurki Hospital

38 minutes ago
Assistant Food Controller Kohat visits different m ..

Assistant Food Controller Kohat visits different markets

31 minutes ago
 'Appalling' false convictions for UK Post Office ' ..

'Appalling' false convictions for UK Post Office 'thefts' spur outrage

31 minutes ago
 PMML joins PML-Z’s Qaumi Yakjehti Alliance

PMML joins PML-Z’s Qaumi Yakjehti Alliance

31 minutes ago
 PFA DG inaugurates ‘Eat safe food campaign'

PFA DG inaugurates ‘Eat safe food campaign'

36 minutes ago
 Indian troops continue violent CASOs in IIOJK

Indian troops continue violent CASOs in IIOJK

36 minutes ago
 Preparations of general elections discusses

Preparations of general elections discusses

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan