Hearing on 29 appeals conducted by ETM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Lahore High Court Multan bench on Monday conducted a hearing on 29 appeals filed by the candidates whose nomination papers were rejected by ROs.

The judges of the Election Tribunal namely Mr Justice Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar and Mr Justice Ali Zia Bajwa conducted the hearings.

An objection appeal being filed against Chaudhary Muhammad Ashraf from NA-142 Sahiwal was dismissed and he was allowed to contest the election.

Another appeal being filed from a candidate, Ambar Niazi to contest the election from NA-181 Layyah, was postponed until tomorrow, the last date fixed to hear the appeals.

An appeal of former PTI's MPA, Rana Aftab was also postponed to fight from NA- 141 until tomorrow.The decision on the appeals of Khalid Zubair Nisar was reserved in two Constituencies including NA-156, and PP-231- 231 of Vehari. Javed Iqbal Laghari was declared ineligible to contest the election from NA- 148 Multan as his appeal was dismissed by the tribunal judge.