UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hearing On Asifa Bhutto's Plea Adjourned Till Oct 14

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 06:25 PM

Hearing on Asifa Bhutto's plea adjourned till Oct 14

An Accountability Court (AC) Monday adjourned hearing on a plea till 14, seeking contempt of court proceeding against Adiala Jail administration for not allowing Asifa Bhutto to meet her father Asif Zardari in Jail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Monday adjourned hearing on a plea till 14, seeking contempt of court proceeding against Adiala Jail administration for not allowing Asifa Bhutto to meet her father Asif Zardari in Jail.

The petitioner had stated in her plea that she was not being allowed to meet her father despite the court orders in this regard.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case filed by Asifa Bhutto Zardari through her counsel Latif Khosa who appeared before the judge. However, the court adjourned hearing of the case till next date without further proceeding.

Related Topics

Hearing Asif Ali Zardari Contempt Of Court Jail Court

Recent Stories

4 minutes ago

6 arrested, handcarts taken into possession in ope ..

6 minutes ago

Property tax: Islamabad High Court suspends notifi ..

6 minutes ago

Lahore High Court places service of two D&SJs at f ..

6 minutes ago

Health minister visits Holy Family OPD for dengue ..

6 minutes ago

IGP lauds Charsadda Police for solving murder case ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.