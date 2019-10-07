(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Monday adjourned hearing on a plea till 14, seeking contempt of court proceeding against Adiala Jail administration for not allowing Asifa Bhutto to meet her father Asif Zardari in Jail.

The petitioner had stated in her plea that she was not being allowed to meet her father despite the court orders in this regard.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case filed by Asifa Bhutto Zardari through her counsel Latif Khosa who appeared before the judge. However, the court adjourned hearing of the case till next date without further proceeding.