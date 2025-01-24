Open Menu

Hearing On Azam Swati's Tweets Case Postponed

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2025 | 10:00 PM

Hearing on Azam Swati's tweets case postponed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The Additional District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Friday postponed the hearing on the controversial tweets case involving Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Azam Swati due to the absence of petitioner side.

Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka, deferred the case during a scheduled session.

The next hearing was rescheduled for February 28.

Azam Swati, a senior member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has already been granted bail in both cases related to his tweets.

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid: Over AED1 billion in housing ..

Mohammed bin Rashid: Over AED1 billion in housing approvals for 1,300 citizens i ..

8 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Beninese Foreign Minister disc ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Beninese Foreign Minister discuss bilateral ties

53 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders highlights importance of ..

Muslim Council of Elders highlights importance of promoting culture of lifelong ..

53 minutes ago
 Extreme climate events in 2024 disrupted 242 milli ..

Extreme climate events in 2024 disrupted 242 million students: UNICEF

1 hour ago
 SEF 2025 to host over 12,000 attendees

SEF 2025 to host over 12,000 attendees

1 hour ago
 UNRWA facing unprecedented challenges in Gaza

UNRWA facing unprecedented challenges in Gaza

2 hours ago
Modon Holding announces partnership with Broadgate ..

Modon Holding announces partnership with Broadgate REIT to deliver 2 Finsbury Av ..

2 hours ago
 PM establishes special task force to curb groups i ..

PM establishes special task force to curb groups involved in human trafficking

2 hours ago
 Former US President Biden rejects Dr. Aafia Siddiq ..

Former US President Biden rejects Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s clemency appeal

2 hours ago
 Chinese investors approach SHC against alleged pol ..

Chinese investors approach SHC against alleged police harassment

2 hours ago
 ACRES 2025 unveils groundbreaking projects shaping ..

ACRES 2025 unveils groundbreaking projects shaping future of Sharjah’s real es ..

2 hours ago
 Junaid Akbar Khan elected as PAC chairman after go ..

Junaid Akbar Khan elected as PAC chairman after govt-opp consensus

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan