Hearing On Azam Swati's Tweets Case Postponed
Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2025 | 10:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The Additional District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Friday postponed the hearing on the controversial tweets case involving Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Azam Swati due to the absence of petitioner side.
Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka, deferred the case during a scheduled session.
The next hearing was rescheduled for February 28.
Azam Swati, a senior member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has already been granted bail in both cases related to his tweets.
