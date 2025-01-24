ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The Additional District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Friday postponed the hearing on the controversial tweets case involving Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Azam Swati due to the absence of petitioner side.

Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka, deferred the case during a scheduled session.

The next hearing was rescheduled for February 28.

Azam Swati, a senior member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has already been granted bail in both cases related to his tweets.