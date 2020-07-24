Hearing on fake accounts references adjourned till July 29

Accountability Court (AC) Friday adjourned the hearings till July 29, on fake accounts references pertaining to mega money laundering, Pink Residency and allotment of Nehr-i-Khayyam plot in Karachi without further proceeding

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Accountability Court (AC) Friday adjourned the hearings till July 29, on fake accounts references pertaining to mega money laundering, Pink Residency and allotment of Nehr-i-Khayyam plot in Karachi without further proceeding.

AC-II Judge Azam Khan adjourned the hearing on the references filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) without further proceedings due to his engagements.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and others had been nominated as accused by the NAB in the corruption references.

In addition, the court granted one-day exemption from hearing to Asif Zardari and his sister.