Hearing On Furqan Rao’s Bail Plea In APP Corruption Case Adjourned Till Oct 2
Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The pre-arrest bail plea of Furqan Rao, an accused in the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) mega corruption case, could not be heard on Thursday and has been adjourned until October 2, 2025.
The proceedings were postponed as Special Judge Central, Humayun Dilawar, was occupied with jail trials in Adiala jail, leading to delays in all cases scheduled for the day.
According to the court staff, hearings fixed for Thursday were deferred because the judge was overseeing trials at Adiala Jail. As a result, Rao’s petition for protection from arrest was also delayed. The case will now be taken up again on October 2.
The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has filed charges against 16 individuals in the APP corruption case. The accused are alleged to have caused millions of rupees in losses to the national exchequer through misuse of authority, misappropriation of public funds, and irregular financial dealings.
The FIA claims that concrete evidence of wrongdoing was collected during its investigation, which prompted the initiation of legal proceedings.
Out of the 16 accused, bail petitions of seven individuals have already been rejected by the court. Those individuals are currently in judicial custody. The rest, including Furqan Rao, are seeking legal protection from arrest while the case is under trial.
Rao, like others implicated, is accused of involvement in financial mismanagement within the state-run news agency.
Investigators allege that public resources were diverted for personal benefit through unauthorized payments and misuse of funds. The FIA maintains that the evidence gathered substantiates these charges and warrants strict accountability.
