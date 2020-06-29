UrduPoint.com
Hearing On NFC Case Adjourned Till July 22

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 06:10 PM

Hearing on NFC case adjourned till July 22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday adjourned hearing till July 22, on a petition challenging the 10th National Finance Commission (NFC) after the request of attorney general of Pakistan.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted hearing on a petition against establishment of 10th NFC filed by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

During the course of proceeding, the attorney general informed the court that a member of NFC Javed Jabbar had resigned from his office and after this he would advise the Federal government to withdraw the NFC notification.

He further pleaded that after the resignation of a member, the government was required to issue a new notification and prayed the court to grant a few weeks times in that regard.

The court accepted the request and adjourned hearing till next date.

