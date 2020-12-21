Hearing on Park Lane reference adjourned till Dec 23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Monday adjourned hearing on Park Lane reference till December 23, against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the graft reference connected with fake accounts scam filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court also granted one day exemption from hearing to Asif Ali Zardari and Abdul Ghani Majeed on their request.

At the outset of hearing, the defence counsel continued cross examination with NAB witness Ahsan Aslam.

After this the court adjourned hearing on the case till December 23.