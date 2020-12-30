Hearing on post arrest bail of accused Faisal Shaheen adjourned

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing on post arrest bail petition of an accused Faisal Shaheen in judge Arshad Malik video leak case.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case and adjourned the case without further proceeding.

During the course of proceeding, the IHC was told that the petitioner's lawyer couldn't appear before court due to infection of coronavirus. After this, the court adjourned hearing of the case.