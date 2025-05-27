Hearing on PTI founder’s acquittal pleas delayed till June 19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The lower court of Islamabad on Monday adjourned the hearing of two cases linked to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder's role in the Azadi March due to the judge's absence.

The judicial magistrate Abbas Shah’s court was scheduled to hear arguments on acquittal pleas filed by the PTI founder in two cases related to the Azadi March.

However, the proceedings could not take place as the judge was unavailable.

The cases, both registered at Kohsar Police Station, have now been adjourned until June 19. During the last hearing, initial arguments were presented by the defence lawyers. The court was expected to continue the arguments in the current session, but due to the judge’s absence, the hearing was postponed.

The PTI founder is seeking acquittal in both cases, which stem from events during the party’s Azadi March.