Hearing On Rental Power Case Adjourned Till Oct 3

Wed 04th September 2019

Hearing on rental power case adjourned till Oct 3

An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday adjourned hearing till October 3, against former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and others pertaining to rental power project reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday adjourned hearing till October 3, against former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and others pertaining to rental power project reference.

Duty Judge Jawad Abbas Raja heard the corruption reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The representative of Ashraf and accused Shumaila Mehmood appeared before the court while accused Riaz Mehmood, Shahid Rafi and Masood Chishti were also in attendance.

The court adjourned the case without any proceeding due to leave of AC-Judge Muhammad Bashir.

