Hearing on seven corruption reference adjourned without proceeding

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :The seven important corruption cases in accountability court Islamabad on Thursday adjourned without further proceeding due to lawyers' strike.

The hearing against former president Asif Ali Zardari adjourned till September 29, in Rs8 billion money laundering reference. Thatha Water Supply scheme reference was adjourned till September 27, against the former president.

Similarly, reference against former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani pertaining to illegal award of media campaign was adjourned till September 27, while reference against former secretary interior Shahid Khan was adjourned till September 30.

The court adjourned hearing against former chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) till September 27, illegal plot allotment of Bagh Ibn e Qasim till September 27, rental power reference against ex-secretary Ismail Qureshi till September 24, and case against MQM's leader Altaf Hussain till October 21.