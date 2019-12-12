UrduPoint.com
Hearing Upon NAB's Plea Against Maryam Nawaz Bail Is Expected To Be Fixed Next Week

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 7 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 04:31 PM

Hearing upon NAB's plea against Maryam Nawaz bail is expected to be fixed next week

Hearing upon plea filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seeking cancellation of Maryam Nawaz bail is expected to be fixed in next week.Registrar office of SC has allotted 4287 no to plea of NAB

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th December, 2019) Hearing upon plea filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seeking cancellation of Maryam Nawaz bail is expected to be fixed in next week.Registrar office of SC has allotted 4287 no to plea of NAB.NAB in its plea has prayed court that it should set aside the decision of October 31st, 2019 of Lahore High Court.NAB said that LHC has given the decision against the orders of the apex court.NAB has said that High Court has given observations upon evidences in the bail plea due to which trial is likely to be influenced.NAB had arrested Maryam Nawaz during meeting with his father in Kot Lakhpat jail on August 8.LHC had reserved the judgment upon bail plea of Maryam Nawaz in Chaudhry sugar mills case on Oct 31st that was given on Nov 4.

NAB came to know through investigation that some other foreign persons besides Maryam Nawaz, Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and Abbas Sharif are also the partners in Chaudhry Sugar Mills .Heavy investments worth billions of rupees were made in the name of foreigners from 2001 to 2007 in Chaudhry Sugar Mills and they were given the shares.Later these shares were given back to Maryam Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz and Nawaz Sharif without any payment.NAB first summoned Maryam Nawaz on July 31st for investigation and she had recorded her statement before NAB team for 45 minutes.According to report, Maryam Nawaz and Yousaf Abbas joined the investigation but they failed to identify the foreigners who had made investment and inform about the sources of money.

