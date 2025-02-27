Heart, Diabetes, and Blood Pressure patients should consult doctors before fasting: Cardiologist

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Renowned cardiologist Dr. Abdul Hameed Ghori has advised patients suffering from heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol to consult their doctors before observing fasts during Ramazan.

In an exclusive interview with APP, he emphasized that while Muslims eagerly await the holy month, islam also prioritizes health and well-being. Dr. Ghori highlighted that hospitals and clinics witness an influx of patients seeking medical advice before Ramazan, particularly those with chronic conditions.

He cautioned that individuals with weak hearts or those taking blood-thinning or blood pressure medications must consult their doctors before fasting, as prolonged fasting could be risky for them. For diabetic patients, adjusting their medication schedule is crucial.

He explained that those experiencing severe fluctuations in blood sugar levels may find fasting challenging. If a diabetic patient’s blood sugar drops below 50 or 60 during fasting, breaking the fast is permissible, and there is no religious obligation against it.

Regarding blood pressure patients, Dr. Ghori noted that fasting for long hours can sometimes lead to sudden spikes in blood pressure due to low blood sugar levels, posing serious health risks. Such individuals must monitor their condition carefully and should not hesitate to break their fast if necessary.

Dr. Ghori stressed that health should always be the top priority during fasting, and anyone experiencing complications should seek medical attention immediately to prevent any severe consequences.